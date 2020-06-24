March Targets Police, Statue

Protests involving hundreds of progressives led to an attempted sit-in at Municipal Services Building and a march along Broad Street in South Philadelphia. Police dispersed the crowd at MSB, arresting 26.

The protest was organized by a loose coalition of leftwing groups including Reclaim Philadelphia. Democratic legislative nominee Nikil Saval addressed the marchers in South Philadelphia while another nominee, Rick Krajewski, voiced his support for the demonstrators at MSB.

After the march dispersed, several demonstrators returned to S. Broad Street, this time to Marconi Plaza where a statue of Christopher Columbus now stands boarded up to protect it from vandalism. An earlier wave of protestors there had clashed with neighbors who had come out to protect the statue, regarded as a symbol of South Philadelphia’s prominent Italian American community. Photo by Wendell Douglas

