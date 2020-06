Shattered City

Philadelphia begins to recover from days of looting and violent demonstrations that wreaked havoc on the city’s commerce and working life, even as they laid bare painful divisions within the community.

Now begins the work of organizing public action to tackle the problems that shattered our civic discourse. Necessarily, eyes turn first to City Hall (seen here from Broad & Chestnut Streets). It is here from which the most-urgent reforms must emerge. Photo by Michael Munson

