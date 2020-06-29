Sheriff Bilal Distributes Food

SHERIFF Rochelle Bilal, 3rd from L, joined with Democratic 42nd Ward Leader Sharon Vaughn, Muslims Serve, Guardians Civic League and Caring for Friends in a “Day of Giving Back” at Bethel Worship Center in Olney. They passed out food donations to needy families for hours. Photo from Vaughn’s Facebook page

