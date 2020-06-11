They Brought down the House

June 11, 2020 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:

State Reps. Mary Isaacson (D-Kensington) and Malcolm Kenyatta (D-N. Phila.) take a break after their participation in the Philadelphia House delegation’s dramatic hourlong takeover of the opening of that body’s voting session on Monday, demanding action on police reform. Photo from Kenyatta’s Facebook page

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *