Young Hiphop Stars Take a Knee for Peace with Justice

AL LITTLEPAGE invited the South Philly Flames, a youthful hiphop team that has long been campaigning against gun violence, to a demonstration at Wharton Square in Point Breeze. Littlepage is president of the Board of Directors of Diversified Community Services.

The Young Flames performed under the rubric “Ignite the Flames.” They were joined by a drill team, the Eastwick Commandoes.

Many other community leaders and diverse community members joined the rally to take a knee in remembrance of George Floyd and a stand against anti-Black police violence — among them Capt. Michael O’Donnell of the 17th Police District of Philadelphia. Prominent among them were State Sen. Anthony Williams (D-W. Phila.), Councilman Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) and former Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell. Photos by Wendell Douglas

