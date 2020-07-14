City of Philadelphia-Public Hearing Notice﻿

|The Legislative Oversight Committee of the Council of the City of Philadelphia will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at 1:00 PM, in a remote manner using Microsoft® Teams. This remote hearing may be viewed on Xfinity Channel 64, Fios Channel 40 or http://phlcouncil.com/watch‑city‑council/, to hear testimony on the following items:
|200376
|Resolution authorizing the Philadelphia City Council Committee on Legislative Oversight to hold public hearings examining issues that arose from the primary election mail‑in ballot process, and recommendations for necessary procedures to improve voter education and voter processes for the upcoming general election, including potential funding and staffing needs of the Philadelphia City Commissioners Office.
|Speakers interested in giving testimony on any of these legislative matters must call 215‑795‑4243, or send an e‑mail to samantha.williams@phila.gov by 3 p.m. the day before the hearing and submit the following information:
• Full name
• Callback telephone number where you can be reached
• Identify the resolution number that will be addressed
Speakers who submitted the above information within the required time frame will be telephoned during the public hearing and invited to the remote hearing. They will be given additional instructions by the Committee Chair once they are connected.
|Immediately following the public hearing, a meeting of the Legislative Oversight Committee, open to the public, will be held to consider the action to be taken on the above listed items.
|Copies of the foregoing items are available in the Office of the Chief Clerk of the Council, Room 402, City Hall.
