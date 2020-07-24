Henon’s Team Cleans Pennypack Park

The Philadelphia Police 8th District and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation came on site to Pennypark Park to discuss its ongoing issues.

Volunteers from State Sen. Tina Tartaglione’s (D-Kensington)office, State Rep. Joe Hohenstein’s (D-Northheast) office, Upper Holmesburg Civic Association, Holmesburg Civic Association, Holme Circle Civic Association and other neighbors helped Councilmember Bobby Henon’s (6th District) large cleanup effort. The team collected about 100 bags of trash and litter and removed beach chairs, blankets, coolers, grills, and other large items that were left behind.

Henon will be strongly advocating to adding patrols and resources for the 8th Police District to help deter people from engaging in illegal activities at the park and swimming and wading in the dangerous water. The conditions were deplorable and it is unfair that people are coming to Pennypack and disrespecting the neighborhood and the parks ecosystem on a daily basis. Henon’s office also posted signage in the park with additional signage from Parks and Recreation coming soon.

This will be an ongoing enforcement effort to ensure that the parks conditions do not continue to deplete. The councilmember vowed to fight to ensure that the Northeast is allocated the resources it needs and deserves. Photo from Henon’s Facebook page

