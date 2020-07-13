The Mayor’s Commission on African & Caribbean Immigrant Affairs hosts Virtual Town Mtg. at 6 p.m. Hear critical updates on workers’ rights, financial assistance for workers, race relations in Pennsylvania & urgent immigration policy updates. Our agenda and list of speakers is at https://drive.google.com/file/d/15D4nbDe5FYosoVCoyC5nkLLq2lBD18oO/view?mc_cid=7d431ae7d0&mc_eid=573de414e2. Join online or by phone: US Toll-Free
+1-866-523-9994 or US Toll +1-203-480-8023. For info: Romana Lee-Akiyama Romana.lee-akiyama@phila.gov.