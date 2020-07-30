Jul. 30

July 30, 2020 | Filed under: Calendar | Posted by:

Congressman Dwight Evans hosts Online Town Hall on Housing Rights and Relief Programs, 5:30-6:30 p.m. With Pa. Housing Finance Agency, Northwest Counseling Service, Community Legal Services Fair Housing Rights Ctr. At www.facebook.com/RepDwightEvans. For info: Ben Turner (202) 225-4001 or ben.turner@mail.house.gov.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *