Soldier ‘Paid’ for Battle of the Bulge Heroics

A gold American Legion Challenge Coin was awarded to Joe Wajtusik, center, in honor of his late father Stanley A Wajtusik, a hero of the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Wajtusik was knighted by the King of Luxembourg for bravery under heavy enemy fire, and became known as knighted “Sir Stanley.” The special coin from the Benjamin Franklin Post of the Union League was presented by State Rep. Mike Driscoll and Hon. Andre McCoy, City veterans commissioner and Ben Franklin Post ambassador, at the Delaware River Yacht Club. Photo by Joe Shay Stivala, Post Adjutant

