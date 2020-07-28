Understanding Bankruptcy, 7/28/2020

BY MICHAEL A. CIBIK, ESQ.

AMERICAN BANKRUPTCY BOARD CERTIFIED

Question: What is Chapter 7 bankruptcy?

Answer:

Chapter 7 bankruptcy is commonly known as liquidation bankruptcy. This type of bankruptcy is best for those who simply cannot repay their debts.

When filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy, the court places a stay on your debts, stopping creditors from collecting and halting foreclosure, repossession of property, and eviction proceedings. The court then assigns a bankruptcy trustee, who will oversee your assets and finances. The bankruptcy trustee helps to sell your nonexempt property and pay back debts on your behalf. The trustee also arranges a creditor meeting to answer questions about your declaration of bankruptcy and to sort out repayment of debts.

Chapter 7 bankruptcy wipes out debts including credit-card debt, medical debt, unsecured personal loans, and certain tax debts.

Some debts, like child support, alimony, student debt, and certain tax debt is not covered by a Chapter 7 filing.

Michael A. Cibik, Esquire

www.ccpclaw.com

ccpc@ccpclaw.com

215-735-1060

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.