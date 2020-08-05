City of Philadelphia Public Hearing Notice

|The Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention of the Council of the City of Philadelphia will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 9:30 AM, in a remote manner using Microsoft® Teams. This remote hearing may be viewed on Xfinity Channel 64, Fios Channel 40 or http://phlcouncil.com/watch‑city‑council/, to hear testimony on the following items:
|170609
|Resolution authorizing the creation of a “Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention” to address Philadelphia’s enduring plague of gun violence by facilitating coordination among stakeholders and formulating a comprehensive gun violence prevention strategy.
|Speakers interested in giving testimony on this legislative matter must call 215‑686‑3412 ext. 8, or send an e‑mail to brett.nedelkoff@phila.gov by 3 p.m. the day before the hearing and submit the following information:
• Full name
• Callback telephone number where you can be reached
• Identify the resolution number that will be addressed
Speakers who submitted the above information within the required time frame will be telephoned during the public hearing and invited to the remote hearing. They will be given additional instructions by the Committee Chair once they are connected.
|Immediately following the public hearing, a meeting of the Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, open to the public, will be held to consider the action to be taken on the above listed items.
|Copies of the foregoing items are available in the Office of the Chief Clerk of the Council, Room 402, City Hall.
|Michael A. Decker
|Chief Clerk