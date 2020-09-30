FURTHER EVENTS

Oct. 10- State-rep candidate John Nungesser hosts Fundraiser at Krick Wuder Saloon & Restaurant, 2 p.m. Food & drink specials. Admission $50.

Oct. 13- Congressional candidate Aaron Bashir hosts Fundraiser at Pen Ryn Estate, 1601 State Rd., Bensalem, Pa., 6 p.m. Host: Don Bershe, Jr. For info: (215) 633-0600.

SHARE YOUR PUBLIC EVENT. The Philadelphia Public Record will share your politically-related open political event, with all relevant attendance and contact information, on our Events calendar.

Send your information to the Editor at anthony.abbott.west@gmail.com. Allow 24 hours before the event begins or confirmation is required for attendees.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.