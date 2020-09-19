Henon Supports Sobriety

COUNCILMEMBER Bobby Henon, R, participated in the PRO-ACT Recovery Walks this year. Typically, there is one large walk with hundreds of people from multiple organizations who support recovery but this year due to the pandemic it was transformed into mini-walks. Henon joined Self Help Movement, which is based in the Greater Northeast, to participate in its mini-walk and speak more about the prominent role that the recovery community plays in Philadelphia.

The Councilman is celebrating 24 years of sobriety and joins the Recovery Walk each year to continue to spread the important message that those suffering from addiction do not need to feel alone or as if there aren’t people and organizations to help them recover.

