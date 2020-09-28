Johnson Rousts out Pt. Breeze Voters

COUNCILMAN Kenyatta Johnson, Democratic 36th Ward leader, hosted a Get Out The Vote rally Sept. 25 at Point Breeze Avenue & Dickinson Street in Point Breeze. Citizens were able to register to vote for the upcoming election, request a mail-in ballot from the Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Office and sign up to be hired by the City Commissioners to be an Election Board/Poll worker this year. Democratic candidates introduced themselves.

Oct. 19 is the deadline to register in Pennsylvania in order to be able to vote in the election. The last day to apply for a mail-in or civilian absentee ballot in Pennsylvania is Oct. 27. Any registered voter can vote in the November general election, no matter their political affiliation.

The City Commissioners this year are encouraging more people to serve as Election Board workers by raising the total pay to $250, which is higher than it has been in past elections.

Philadelphia’s 36th Ward covers the neighborhoods of Point Breeze and Grays Ferry and consists of 41 divisions. Photo by Wendell Douglas>

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.