Oct. 1

Register of Wills Tracey Gordon hosts “Prepare. Plan. Protect: A Generational Wealth Series” Zoom webinar, 6 p.m. Guest panelist: Councilman David Oh. Meeting ID: 988 0613 3978. Passcode: 006001. For info: (215) 686-6269 or Row.outreach@phila.gov.

