Oct. 1

American Jewish Committee hosts Dialogue, “Strength in Standing Together: A Conversation about the Politics of Black-Jewish Unity,” 7:30 p.m. Participating: State Reps. Jared Solomon & Jordan Harris. Presented by ACCESS Phila. Register: https://bit.ly/3n2INpy.

