Phila. Young Republicans host “The Plot to Steal 2020,” 6-9 p.m. Featured speakers: Stephen K. Bannon and Breitbart’s Raheem Kassam. Virtual event on StreamYard, Facebook and YouTube. Facebook Live Link: https://www.facebook.com/PhillyYR/posts/1182116735494053.

