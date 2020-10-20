Down to the Wire

LAST CALL … Tuesday afternoon saw closing efforts to sign up new voters in Philadelphia, as this sidewalk team on 52nd Street in W. Philadelphia was replicated across the city.

Democratic partisans see this city as crucial to their hopes to generate a statewide turnaround in 2020, one that in turn could overturn the Republicans’ hold on the presidency.

These hopes were further favored when the US Supreme Court upheld the State’s top jurists in allowing counting of votes in Pennsylvania for three days after the Nov. 3 election in order to process the unprecedented wave of mail-in votes this year. These votes are expected to favor Democrats; and Philadelphia has more Democrats per square mile than any other county in Pennsylvania. They could add up to a game-changer — IF they vote.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.