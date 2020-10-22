FURTHER EVENTS

Oct. 24- State Sen. Anthony Hardy Williams, State Rep. Joanna McClinton and Councilmember Jamie Gauthier host Community Resource Fair at Motivation HS, 5900 Baltimore Ave., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. COVID-19 Testing, Document Shredding, Voter Engagement. For info: (215) 492-2980.

Oct. 24- State Rep. James Roebuck & Ward Leader Jannie Blackwell host Free Shredding at 5220 Whitby Ave., 12-3 p.m. For info: (215) 724-2227.

Nov. 1- State Rep. Pamela DeLissio hosts Free Shred Event at Main St. Theatre pkg. lot, 3720 Main St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.

