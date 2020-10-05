FURTHER LISTINGS

Oct. 7- State Rep. Joe Hohenstein hosts Virtual Meet & Greet, 7 p.m. To register: ActBlue.com/Donate/GoJoe7Oct2020.
Oct. 8- State-rep candidate Lou Menna IV hosts Meet & Greet at Dee’s Pub, 1528 S. 2nd St., 6 p.m.
Oct. 10- State-rep candidate John Nungesser hosts Fundraiser at Krick Wuder Saloon & Restaurant, 2 p.m. Food & drink specials. Admission $50.
Oct. 13-Congressional candidate Aaron Bashir hosts Fundraiser at Pen Ryn Estate, 1601 State Rd., Bensalem, Pa., 6 p.m. Host: Don Bershe, Jr. For info: (215) 633-0600.
Oct. 24- State Rep. Pamela DeLissio hosts Free Shred Event at Main St. Theatre pkg. lot, 3720 Main St., 9-11 a.m. For info: (215) 482-8726.
