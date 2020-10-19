Oct. 19

Back to Blue Get out the Vote Biden-Harris PA Team hosts Discussion online, 6 p.m. Black businesses and the importance they play in the Pa. economy. Moderated by State Sen. Sharif Street; featuring Pittsburgh’s Carmi Restaurant owner Carleen King; Ken Carter, president/CEO of SUPRA Office Solutions & EMSCO Scientific Enterprises; and Dr. Colona Roberts, CEO of the Smart Ctr. Of Child Development & Technology. To attend: https://www.mobilize.us/backtobluepa/event/338989/?fbclid=IwAR0Hq3s8stRDXgj1L6YJ3eKZ2Bp71DrkdEhfCSvEweYgmLun72zlJjtn1I4

