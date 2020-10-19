State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler & Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson host Virtual Career Fair, Resume Workshop 10 a.m.; Oct. 23, Virtual Job Fair, 12 m. For info: RepFiedler@pahouse.net or (215) 271-9190.
CITY COMMISSIONER Omar Sabir, R, enlisted a vehicle to curbside at the new Liaco...
NEGLECTED LOTS on the 800 block of Emily Street near Snyder Avenue have been res...
COUNCILMEMBER David Oh, L, partnered with the Philip Jaisohn memorial Foundation...
BLACK GREEKS have joined together in a direct voter-outreach initiative in targe...
State Rep. Danilo Burgos (D-Kensington) on Tuesday chaired a public hearing on...
COUNCILMAN Kenyatta Johnson, Democratic 36th Ward leader, hosted a Get Out The V...
DEMOCRATIC City Committee Chairman Bob Brady, L, welcomes George Hutt of Laborer...
The Joint Committees on Finance & Commerce and Economic Developmentof ...
OFFICIALS PAID homage to the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg...
SEPT. 11 & 12 WERE busy days at the Navy Yard Chapel of Four Chaplains. The ...