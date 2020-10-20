Oct. 22

October 20, 2020 | Filed under: Calendar,Subject Categories | Posted by:

2nd Ward Democratic Committee hosts Virtual Pep Rally online, 7 p.m. Guests include: Democratic Party Chair Bob Brady; Congressman Dwight Evans; Lt. Gov. John Fetterman; State Sen-Elect Nikil Saval; State Reps. Kevin Boyle, Mary Isaacson & Brian Sims; Councilmembers Helen Gym, Isaiah Thomas, Kendra Brooks & Mark Squilla; 1st & Sheriff Rochelle Bilal. Hosted by 2nd Ward Leader Colleen Puckett. Bring your favorite blue drinks to toast to the #BlueWave, wear your best party attire and/or campaign swag. Donation: $20+. To attend: http://phila2ndward.org/2020-fundraiser

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *