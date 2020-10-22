Oct. 22

October 22, 2020

State Sen. Sharif Street hosts Career Expo: Employment, Training, Education online, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Connecting career-seekers to employment opportunities, training and education. Register to participate directly at: https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_BvKnPf9rTRKJuHKRH3ycgg.
Watch live on Facebook or www.senatorsharifstreet.com/LIVE

