Oct. 6

Tuesdays with Toomey hosts Virtual Demonstration against U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey at 1417 Pt. Breeze Ave., 12-1 p.m. Addressing the senator’s announcement not to seek elected office. Featuring State Rep. Brian Sims, state-rep candidate Daniel Smith and PA Women Rise’s Carmina Taylor as they seek state Democratic victories. Join live on Zoom, call in: (646) 558 8656, Password: 848571; watch live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tuesdayswithtoomey/; follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TuesdaysToomey or Facebook.

