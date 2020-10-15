Oh Arranges PPE for Sanitation Workers

COUNCILMEMBER David Oh, L, partnered with the Philip Jaisohn memorial Foundation to provide personal protective equipment equipment to Philadelphia sanitation workers, 6,000 masks and 2,500 bottles of sanitizer in all. Although they are essential workers, the members of AFSCME District Council 33 Local 427 have been underprotected by the City of Philadelphia. Joining Oh at the Philip Jaisohn Memorial Foundation in Olney for the donation were Jaisohn Memorial Foundation President George Choe and Local 427 President Charles Carrington. Photo by Wendell Douglas

