Biden Shares Quiet Memories at Philly’s Vet Monument

WITH LITTLE fanfare, President-Elect Joe Biden, L, shared an intimate moment with Judge Patrick Dugan, R at Philadelphia’s Korean War Memorial on Front Street shortly before Biden’s Electoral College majority had been confirmed by national news analysis. Photo from Dugan’s Facebook page
WITH LITTLE fanfare, President-Elect Joe Biden, L, shared an intimate moment wit...
COUNCILMEMBER Jamie Gauthier and Blackwell Culture Alliance grouped together to ...
THE FIRST FEMALE minority leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, S...
PHILADELPHIA Protestant Home hosted State Rep. Jared Solomon in Lawndale on Vete...
A 25-CAR MOTORCADE with police escort tooled through neighborhoods of West and N...
NUMEROUS LABOR unions have joined the chorus of protest over the shooting of Wal...
City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) and members of crime victims ...
COUNCILMEMBER Isaiah Thomas (at Large) introduced the Driving Equality Bill to...
BY TONY WEST State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-N. Phila.) is on the ballot for re...
Councilmember Allan Domb (at large) released the following statement on Facebo...