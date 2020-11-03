FOP Lodge 5 Reaches out to Pols with Dollars

BY DAVID LYNN

FOP Lodge 5, presided over by John McNesby, is a big player in Philadelphia-area politics. Their PAC, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5, raised $180,954.42 in 2019, and had expenditures of $131,355.16.

For the first five cycles of 2020 that have been reported to date, the PAC raised $172,572.21, and had expenses of 112,133.70. The current balance as of the end of the last reporting cycle, October 19, 2020, was $199,538.41. The committee does not show any debt.

Many of the contributions the PAC receives are $50.00 or less. These contributions are not itemized on their reports and totaled $137,966.00 in 2019 and $139,459.88 to date in 2020. While it is generally believed that most of these contributions come from union members, the PAC is not required to disclose this information. Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 received no PAC contributions in 2019 or to date in 2020.

Many of the expenses on the campaign finance reports that have been filed by the PAC have been contributions to candidates running for office. Several individuals who ran for City Council benefitted from the FOP’s generosity.

Philadelphia City Councilman Bobby Henon was the beneficiary of four contributions from the PAC. He received $6,500.00 in 2019, and $2,500.00 in 2020. Councilman Brian O’Neill got two contributions in 2019 totaling $2,000, and the FOP also purchased posters and signs for O’Neill in several expenditures totaling $6,328.79. Also, Squilla for Council received $500.00 in 2019.

Not all the candidates that the FOP Lodge 5 backed were winners. Bill Heeney, Republican candidate for City Council, received two contributions in 2019 totaling $2,500.00. Friends of Jannie Blackwell received one contribution of $5,000.00 during her unsuccessful re-election bid for City Council. Taubenberger for Philadelphia received four contributions totaling $12,500.00 during his campaign for re-election, and Dan Tinney for City Council received $12,000.00 during Tinney’s second run for City Council in 2019. Finally, Cruz for City Council received $500.00 in 2019 when Angel Cruz and Maria Quiñones-Sánchez squared off again in the 7th City Council District.

Other Philadelphia officials have received contributions from Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 as well. Citizens for Jewell Williams received $6,500.00 in 2019 in his unsuccessful re-election bid for sheriff. City Commissioner Al Schmidt received $1,500.00 in 2019, and Kenney for Philadelphia received $5,000.00 in 2019 and $10,000.00 in 2020. Rebecca for Philadelphia received $5,000.00 for Rebecca Rhynhart’s successful campaign for re-election. Friends of Rochelle Bilal received $500.00 in 2019, and Deeley 15 received $1,500.00 in 2019 for her campaign as well.

At the state level, Committee to Re-Elect John Sabatina received $1,500.00 in 2019. Sabatina was also the beneficiary of $2,918.00 for event hosting and shirts. Friends of Sharif Street received $1,000.00 in 2020, and Friends of Farnese received $1,000.00 in 2019. Friends of Mike Driscoll received $1,000.00 in 2019, and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 spent $1,584.00 on T-shirts for Driscoll in 2020. Friends of Martina White received $5,000.00 in 2020, and White’s campaign also benefitted from $3,094.00 in expenditures for shirts and signs for her campaign in 2020. Friends of Drew Murray received $2,500.00 in 2020.

It appears that the greatest beneficiary of the FOP’s generosity is Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro for PA received $8,500.00 in 2019, and $25,000 in 2020. Also, $4,971.19 was spent for Shapiro for event hosting and hand sanitizer in 2020.

David Lynn in a Philadelphia-based political analyst and data junkie with two cats.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.