Gauthier, Blackwell Team up for Turkeys

November 29, 2020

COUNCILMEMBER Jamie Gauthier and Blackwell Culture Alliance grouped together to arrange a massive distribution of turkey and trimmings at Big G’s Chicken Shack at 52nd & Locust Streets. It was a busy season,with so many families in need due to COVID-19. Photo by Wendell Douglas

