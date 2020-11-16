McClinton’s Leadership Hailed by Colleague

THE FIRST FEMALE minority leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, State Rep. Joanna McClinton of West Philadelphia, R, was congratulated on her ascension by State Rep. Mary Isaacson of Center City. Photo from Isaacson’s Facebook page
THE FIRST FEMALE minority leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, S...
PHILADELPHIA Protestant Home hosted State Rep. Jared Solomon in Lawndale on Vete...
A 25-CAR MOTORCADE with police escort tooled through neighborhoods of West and N...
NUMEROUS LABOR unions have joined the chorus of protest over the shooting of Wal...
City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson (2nd District) and members of crime victims ...
COUNCILMEMBER Isaiah Thomas (at Large) introduced the Driving Equality Bill to...
BY TONY WEST State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (D-N. Phila.) is on the ballot for re...
Councilmember Allan Domb (at large) released the following statement on Facebo...
The Drug & Alcohol Service Providers Organization of Pennsylvania has name...
LAST CALL ... Tuesday afternoon saw closing efforts to sign up new voters in Phi...