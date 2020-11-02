Thomas’s Bill Would Ban Minor Traffic Stops

November 2, 2020 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:

COUNCILMEMBER Isaiah Thomas announced his bill to forestall police stops for minor traffic infractions alongside the Octavius Catto statue at City Hall.

COUNCILMEMBER Isaiah Thomas (at Large) introduced the Driving Equality Bill to prevent the Philadelphia Police Department from stopping drivers for minor violations such as a broken taillight. Drivers would receive warnings or citations in the mail instead. Thomas charges that differential arrests for these offenses constitute racial profiling. He estimates that he personally has been arrested more than 10 times for such offenses– at times for no reason more than “looking suspicious.” Thomas said officers pull him over less often these days, but it does still happen – including once, after he had won the 2019 Democratic primary for councilmember. Photo by Wendell Douglas

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *