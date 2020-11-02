Unions Decry Wallace Slaying

NUMEROUS LABOR unions have joined the chorus of protest over the shooting of Walter Wallace, Jr., a mentally ill resident of Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia. Hundreds gathered Saturday at 60th & Locust Sts., near where the slaying took place, in a rally organized by SEIU Locals 32BJ and 668, NUHHCE Local 1199C and PASNAP, among other groups in Labor for Black Lives Coalition. Photo by Wendell Douglas

