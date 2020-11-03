W. Philly Pols Wheel Around on Vote Drive

November 3, 2020 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:

A 25-CAR MOTORCADE with police escort tooled through neighborhoods of West and North Philadelphia on Monday before Election Day, hoping to pump voters to turn out at the polls the day after. Spreading messages of urgent action to citizens were Congressman Dwight Evans, State Sens. Sharif Street and Vincent Hughes, State Rep. Morgan Cephas and Amen Brown, and City Commissioner Omar Sabir, not all featured in photo). They were joined in their procession by other community leaders, Marine veterans, neighbors and friends. Photo by Leona Dixon

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *