W. Philly Pols Wheel Around on Vote Drive

A 25-CAR MOTORCADE with police escort tooled through neighborhoods of West and North Philadelphia on Monday before Election Day, hoping to pump voters to turn out at the polls the day after. Spreading messages of urgent action to citizens were Congressman Dwight Evans, State Sens. Sharif Street and Vincent Hughes, State Rep. Morgan Cephas and Amen Brown, and City Commissioner Omar Sabir, not all featured in photo). They were joined in their procession by other community leaders, Marine veterans, neighbors and friends. Photo by Leona Dixon