Grands Keep in Action with Service Giveaway

January 19, 2021

GRANDS AS PARENTS found a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service with a service outreach of vital household goods to needy families. Gathered on N. Broad Street were these social-service activists with their founder and leader, Jean Hackney, in wheelchair. Photo by Wendell Douglas

