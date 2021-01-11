W. Philly Remembers a Massacre

20 YEARS AGO, West Philadelphia incurred the deadliest gun murders in recent history. On Lex Street, George Porter and six others were slaughtered in a tragedy that still echoes today, given the drastic rise in gun deaths last year.

On Dec. 27, George’s brother Tameka Porter was joined by Councilperson Jamie Gauthier, R, and neighbors at the site of the massacre to mark the anniversary of those murders. A City Council proclamation counseled public attention to the persistent damage of gun violence.

Balloons were released into the winter sky as evening fell over West Philadelphia. Photos by Wendell Douglas

