Dems Cheer Guv’s Budget Speech

February 16, 2021 | Filed under: Featured News,Subject Categories | Posted by:

A HOST of Democratic legislators turned out to hear Gov. Tom Wolf’s ambitious budget address. Among them were Philly State Reps. Danilo Burgos, L, Mary Isaacson, 3rd from L, and Joe Hohenstein, 4th from L. Photo from Isaacson’s Facebook page

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *