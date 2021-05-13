Ducky Notches a Milestone

SEASONED entrepreneur, political consultant and man about town Donald “Ducky” Birts, C, was joined by many old friends to celebrate his birthday. Photo by Wendell Douglas
State Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D-Kensington), L, welcomed hundreds of constit...
SEASONED entrepreneur, political consultant and man about town Donald "Ducky" Bi...
Judge George Twardy, C, received an endorsement for Municipal Court Judge in the...
MOUNTING street violence aroused State Rep. Jared Solomon, 2nd from R, to conven...
IN THE AFTERMATH of the horrific slaying of Asian American women in Atlanta, Sta...
CITY COMMISSIONER Omar Sabir worked on a dramatic photo shoot beside the City Ha...
53RD WARD Democratic Committee made a dynamic push to round up petition signatur...
FORMER Councilwoman Jannie Blackwell participated with attorney Craig Levin on a...
GRANDS AS PARENTS found a way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Servic...
20 YEARS AGO, West Philadelphia incurred the deadliest gun murders in recent his...