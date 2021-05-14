Eagles Fly for Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA CITY COMMISSIONERS partnered with the Philadelphia Eagles to hold a mobile staffed ballot drop-off event at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the May 18th primary. The event took place on Saturday, May 8 in a stadium parking lot.
City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley, C, and other personnel from the Board of Elections were on hand to collect voted Absentee and Mail-in ballots. They were joined by Eagles mascot, Swoop, and Eagles’ cheerleaders. It was the 25th mobile staffed ballot drop-off event run by the Commissioners this spring. Photo by Wendell Douglas