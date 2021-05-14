Eagles Fly for Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA CITY COMMISSIONERS partnered with the Philadelphia Eagles to hold a mobile staffed ballot drop-off event at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the May 18th primary. The event took place on Saturday, May 8 in a stadium parking lot.

City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley, C, and other personnel from the Board of Elections were on hand to collect voted Absentee and Mail-in ballots. They were joined by Eagles mascot, Swoop, and Eagles’ cheerleaders. It was the 25th mobile staffed ballot drop-off event run by the Commissioners this spring. Photo by Wendell Douglas

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website. We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.