Tartaglione Delivers COVID Needle

State Sen. Christine Tartaglione (D-Kensington), L, welcomed hundreds of constituents to Cedar Grove Academy in Northeast Philadelphia for a free pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic. The senator partnered with State Rep. Jared Solomon (D-Northeast) and SunRay Drugs to organize and manage the one-day event in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

“I am extremely pleased that we were able to deliver much-needed virus protection to the people of the 2nd Senate District and beyond,” Tartaglione said. “Our goal is to make vaccination available and convenient for all eligible residents of the city. We achieved that today and will continue to work to improve vaccine access.”

Tartaglione’s 2nd District spans portions of Northeast Philadelphia, Juniata, Kensington, and North Philadelphia. The city’s Department of Public Health has classified many communities in the district as high-risk for COVID exposure and has sought to increase vaccination rates in those communities.

