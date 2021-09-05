Brady Bunch Marks Its 25th Year down the Shore

THE BRADY BUNCH Beach Bash marked a quarter century of summery revelry at The Inlet in North Wildwood on the weekend before Labor Day. It is a can’t-miss social event for Philadelphia’s Democratic political family. Photo by Wendell Douglas
WENDI BARISH, candidate for Common Pleas Court; County Commissioner Omar Sabir and Marilyn Sabir; Democratic Party Chair Bob Brady; and Imani Badie, 3rd Ward party activist. Photo by Joe Stivala
FROM L were Councilmember Allan Domb, Ward Leader Janice Sulman, Councilmember Mark Squilla, City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley and Ward Leader Bob Dellavella. Photo by Wendell Douglas
PARTY BACKERS packed the nightspot for a chance to be seen and — occasionally — heard. Photo by Wendell Douglas
DONNA AUMENT, Sseated, Leader of Ward 33, is surrounded by Jim Jenkins, IATSE Local 8; 
John Brady, Deputy Executive Director of City Committee; John Scott; Terrence Devlin, aide to State Rep. Mike Driscoll; and City Councilman Allan Domb. Photo by Joe Stivala
SOMEONE OLD, someone new: former Councilmember Frank DiCicco shared a sunny moment with current Councilmember Cherelle Parker. Photo by Wendell Douglas
STATE REP. Darisha Parker buddied up with powerfulhead of Laborers’ District Council Ryan Boyer and Ward Leader Billy Dolbow. Photo by Wendell Douglas
STATE REP. Joanna McClinton and her chief of staff shared political speculations with Mr. & Mrs. David Lee. Photo by Wendell Douglas
BEASTS FROM the Far Northeast: Legendary Judge Faye Stack, retired, arrived with her son-in-law Jim Donnelly, 58th Ward leader, and his wife Teesa. Photo by Joe Stivala
L TO R WERE union activist and man about town Jim Jenkins, State Rep. Danilo Burgos, Councilmember Allan Domb and Ward Leader Bernadette Wyche. Photo by Wendell Douglas
“THE LAW FIRM” meets the judge:  Political sages Mary Fogg, Marie Abboud and Joyce De Luca talked with Nick Kamau, Esq., candidate for Common Pleas judge. Photo by Joe Stivala
TEAMSTERS Local 830 chief Danny Grace kept busy at he party, hobnobbing with one of his teammates face to face while touching bases with another on his phone. Photo by Wendell Douglas
JOVIAL Chairman Bob Brady got close with two veterans of Philadelphia politics, Ward Leader El Amor Brawne Ali and Jannie Blackwell. Photo by Wendell Douglas
JUDGE Cateria McCabe mixed it up with Jason Evans, L, and Jonathan Lovitz, who has his eye on the 182nd Legislative seat. Photo by Wendell Douglas
JOHN SCOTT, L, new leader of the 18th Ward, joined South Philadelphia dynamo Luigi Borda and Amy Roth. Photo by Wendell Douglas
EVER DAPPER, Councilmember Curtis Jones, Jr. hung out with his old chief of staff and longtime friend Al Spivey. Photo by Wendell Douglas
BOB & DEBBIE BRADY greet Brenda Reavis, L, of the Parks & Recreation Commission, and 
Jasmine Reavis-Brown, law-enforcement scholar.  Photo by Joe Stivala 
KEITH HARRIS, new leader of the powerful 28th Ward, l, chats with Rania Major, Esq. and Joseph Russo, consultant. Photo by Joe Stivala
THESE TWO ambitious attorneys, Wendi Barish and Rania Major, hope to meet each other someday in the chambers of the 1st Judicial District. Photo by Wendell Douglas
PHYLISS JUNG,37th Ward activist; Wanda Logan, West Philadelphia game-maker; 42nd Ward Leader Sharon Vaugh;, and State Sen. Sharif Street. Photo by Joe Stivala
WARD LEADERS Bob DellaVella, Esq.  (55th); Bill Greenlee (15th) with wife; and Mike
Boyle, Esq., onetime leader of the 5th. Photo by Joe Stivala
FROM L TO R, Michael Barnes, leader of the Stagehands Union Local 8; Janice Sulman, Leader of Ward 53; Bob Brady, leader of the Democratic City Committee; and Francesca Iacovangelo, Esq. Photo by Joe Stivala

