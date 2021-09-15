McLaughlin Honored by Women

THE PENNSYLVANIA Federation of Democratic Women completed its annual convention in Lewisburg, Pa. Above, Judge Maria McLaughlin, top, 3rd from L, was named “Woman of the Year.” McLaughlin’s meteoric judicial career has brought her to where she is now a candidate for the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Photo by Gwen Collins

