Squilla Harbors Seaside Soirée

September 15, 2021 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:
AN OVERFLOW crowd attended the annual Soirée of City Councilman Mark Squilla in Keenan’s,  North Wildwood, N.J. Councilmember Mark Squilla has earned universal appreciation from residents of the 1st District as his legislative initiatives benefit all groups in his district.  Photo by Joe Stivala

