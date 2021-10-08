Borinqueneers Cited by Driscoll

STATE REP. Michael Driscoll awarded a State House of Representatives Special Citation to Post 840 American Legion. The post is composed of the “Borinqueneers” or veterans of the only Puerto Rican military unit authorized by the U.S. Congress (in 1899). The unit fought in World Wars I and III, as well as in Korea and the global war on terrorism. The post is located on Allegheny Avenue. Veteran leaders seen with Driscoll are Andre Mears, lst District; George Perez, legislative liaison; Albert El, chaplain; and Rania Major, Esq., Haven Women’s Veteran Refuge. Photo by Joe Stivala

