City Dem Leaders Rally ay Pre-Election Social
Philadelphia Democratic Party’s fall get-together at Sheet Metal Workers Hall on Columbus Boulevard is the annual effort to rouse its activists to turn out Pennsylvania’s largest pool of D voters. All eyes were on Nov. 2 last Monday, with their focus on judicial races both local and statewide.
STATEWIDE judicial candidates, who form the top mission of Democratic City Committee workers in the upcoming election with Chairman Bob Brady. From L, Judge Maria McLaughlin for Supreme Court, Judge Timika Lane for Superior Court, and Judges David Spurgeon and Lori Dumas for Commonwealth Court. Photo by Joe Stivala
A PASSEL of ward leaders from across the city embrace statewide judicial candidates in sign of solidarity. Photo by Wendell Douglas
CHAIRMAN Bob Brady links arms with Councilmember Allan Domb and City Commission Chair Lisa Deeley (whose team has a long day cut out for them next week).. Photo by Wendell Douglas
PEG RZEPSKI, R, leader of the 31st Ward, greets State Sen. Christine Tartaglione and labor-union sage Ed Harkins. Photo by Joe Stivala
LOU AGRE, ESQ., leader of Ward 21, is elated to be with Judge Lori Dumas, L, and City Council Majority Leader Cherelle Parker. Parker is prominent in polls to be the next mayor of Philadelphia. Photo by Joe Stivala
CONGRESSMAN Brendan Boyle, R, shared updates with Ward Leaders Bob Dellavella and Carol Jenkins.
WARD LEADER Billy Dolbow (35th) joins up with Nick Kamau, candidate for Common Pleas judge, and Gary Masino, leader of Local 19 Sheet Metal Workers. Photo by Joe Stivala
WARD 40B LEADER Anna Brown is saying goodbye to her committeepersons. She says farewell after decades of service. A prospective next 40B leader, Greg Thompson, is 4th from R. Photo by Joe Stivala
WARD LEADERS Mike Sullivan (39-B) and Carol Jenkins (27th), from L, join Judge Timika Lane and former Lt. Gov. Mike Stack. Stack seeks a senate seat in Northeast Philadelphia. Photo by Joe Stivala
LINCHPIN of many a victorious Democratic turnout in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia AFL-CIO leader Pat Eiding is flanked by Councilmember Allan Domb and party Chairman Bob Brady. Photo by Wendell Douglas
GREETING one another at the affair were, from L, Ward Leader Bill Dolbow, Pat Randolph, Councilmember Mark Squilla and Common Pleas Court candidate Craig Levin.
SHARON VAUGHN, leader of the powerful 42 nd Ward, is surrounded by friends and admirers, among them judicial candidate Michael Lambert, L; State-rep candidate Deja Lynn Alvarez; Councilmember Derek Green, 5th from L; and fellow Ward Leader Renee McNair, R. Photo by Wendell Douglas
CITY COMMISSIONER Omar Sabir, L, introduces his mother to the city’s political leaders, among them 51st Ward Leader Gregory Benjamin. Photo by Wendell Douglas
STATE SEN. Sharif Street, C, is accompanied by Millennium 3 Management’s Anthony Fullard and Judge Timika Lane. Photo by Wendell Douglas
SOUTH PHILLY political leaders J.R. Rowan, 2nd from L, and Michael Sullivan, 3rd from L, talked with all committeepersons and candidates. Photo by Joe Stivala
THE BRYANT “SISTERS” warmly welcomed Judge Lori Dumas. They are actually mother and daughter, and political powerhouses in Germantown. Photo by Joe Stivala
THE HUGE CROWD FELL into complete silence when former Mayor John Street presented a fact-filled and impassioned speech on the importance of electing judges. The audience seemed to fall into lockstep to campaign for victory. Photo by Joe Stivala
MICHAEL LAMBERT, candidate for Municipal Court, gets support from Connie Little, L, former aide to Mayor Street, and Kathy Huggins, statewide Democratic activist and 34th Ward powerhouse. Photo by Joe Stivala
TOMMIE BLACKWELL, JR. enjoyed the festivities with activist Purple and Ward Leader Anton Moore, R. Photo by Wendell Douglas
NORTH PHILLY activist Donnie Moore, L, showed his support for Democratic Party efforts along with voting activist Dennis Lee. Photo by Wendell Douglas
AREA BUSINESSMAN Charlie Hannah greets a bevy of beauties including Judges Maria McLaughlin for Supreme Court and Lori Dumas for Commonwealth Court. Photo by Joe Stivala
JUDGE Diana Anholt seeks votes for her retention as Common Pleas judge. She gets support from Joe Russo, Jr., Esq., popular lawyer; and his dad Joseph Russo, political consultant. Photo by Joe Stivala
JUDGE Charles Ehrlich, L, candidate for retention; and AFL-CIO President Pat Eiding get ready to speak to the large gathering of party activists. Photo by Joe Stivala
A POWERFUL for city support of statewide judicial candidates was made by Judge Lori Dumas. P hoto by Joe Stivala
CRAIG LEVIN, ESQ. spoke on behalf of all candidates for Common Pleas judicial candidates. Photo by Joe Stivala
JUDGE Charles Ehrlich spoke for all retention judges, supported by Bob Brady. Photo by Joe Stivala