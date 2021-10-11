Italians Hail Their Heroes in Columbus Day Parade
The Philadelphia 2021 Columbus Day Parade got underway from Snyder Avenue and marched on Broad Street to the Oregon Avenue Italian Festival in Marconi Park. The Columbus Statue was still boxed as Commonwealth Court ruled that it could not be unboxed until after the parade.
Photos by Joe Shay Stivala
A NON-APOLOGETIC Christopher Columbus presented a smile of satisfaction. A handout was distributed that proves that Columbus did not perform any punitive acts on native Americans as alleged and states who actually did – with historical references.
THE PENNSPORT String Band performed in police blue outfits. Fifteen marching units participated.
FAMOUS MOVIE ACTOR Joe Piscopo was Parade Marshal. He shared jokes with his escort Jerry “Geator” Blavat. Channel 6 televised the entire event.
FORMER State Sen. Vincent Fumo was a VIP in the parade.
COUNCILMAN David Oh paraded in support of the community.
COUNCILMAN Mark Squilla with wife Brigid and grandchild got a lot of cheers.
A SIGN WITH A MESSAGE to Judge Paula Patrick is posted on the Columbus Box with a message and compliment to the jurist. Judge Patrick recently ruled that the box covering must be removed, and that the statue cannot be moved.