Maddow Taps Williams on Election Probe

October 8, 2021 | Filed under: Latest News,Subject Categories | Posted by:
STATE SEN. Anthony Williams wound up on national TV when he was interviewed by MSNBC star Rachel Maddow. He delivered the Democratic response to the Senate Republicans’ effort to launch an investigation into 2020 election procedures throughout the Commonwealth, including personal data on every voter.

