A Street Named Mondesire

JERRY MONDESIRE, publisher and longtime leader of the Philadelphia NAACP, was honored as a block of Germantown Avenue at Carpenter Lane was renamed after him. Councilmember Cindy Bass displayed the certificate. Participants included R&B legend Patti LaBelle and radio personality Patti Jackson. Photo by Leona Dixon

