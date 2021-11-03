Parker’s Fest Brings out Fall Colors

November 3, 2021 | Filed under: Latest News | Posted by:
COUNCILMEMBER Cherelle Parker thanked a crowd of friends who had turned out to celebrate her work at her Fall Festival fundraiser at South club on N. Broad Street.
DEMOCRATIC City Party Chair Bob Brady introduced Cherelle Parker’s mentor and leader of the redoubtable 50th Ward, former Councilmember Marian Tasco, as a team of ward leaders from across town in support.
MEMBERS of the Moorish community, who are politically active in Cherelle Parker’s 9th Councilmanic District, joined their City Council rep in high style.
NOTED architect Emmanuel Kelly enjoyed the company of Marian Tasco at the evening affair.
FROM L WERE George Twardy, soon to be judge-elect; Pat Eiding, head of the Philadelphia AFL-CIO; Councilmember Cherelle Parker; and Fran Kelly of SEPTA.
VETERAN Ward Leader Bill Dolbow talked politics and much more with his longtime friend Bob Brady.
JOINING Councilmember Cherelle Parker were Dione Frith, a key player at Laborers’ District Council, and Anne Lowe.

JOIN OUR NEWSPAPER
Join over 3.000 visitors who are receiving our newsletter and learn how to optimize your blog for search engines, find free traffic, and monetize your website.
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.
Share
www.pdf24.org    Send article as PDF   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *