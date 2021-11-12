Philly Dems Rally Party for Pizza
A new political tradition has formed among Philadelphia’s Democratic leaders and supporters: Wednesday afternoon pizza lunch at party headquarters on Spring Garden Street. Candidates and other hopefuls there join Democratic City Committee members shoulder to shoulder for a midweek break.
Photos by Joe Stivala
CITY COMMITTEE power lunches aren’t as posh as a midday repast at the Capital Grille but people still found a way to talk business and pleasure together together on a week leading up to the November election.
PARTY CHAIR Bob Brady, L, and Councilmember Allan Domb are on the same side when it comes to pizza.
FROM L WERE Judge Maria McLaughlin, consultant Joe Russo, Councilmember Allan Domb, Assistant Party Chair John Brady, Judge-Elect Wendi Barish and former Mayor John Street.
WENDI BARISH and Bob Brady team up behind DCC’s unofficial mascot Louie.
WARD LEADER Jannie Blackwell was flanked by Municipal Court Judge Craig Washington and Ward Leader El Amor Brawne Ali.
JUDGE LORI DUMAS, whose race for Commonwealth Court appears to have placed her a narrow victor, was surrounded by, from L, Ward Leaders Bernadette Wyche and Lou Agre with Judge-Elect Craig Levin and Ward Leader Shirley Gregory.